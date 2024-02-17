Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.56.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $262.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $28,218,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,625. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

