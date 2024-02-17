Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Shoe Carnival worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 242,035 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 47.2% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 283,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL opened at $30.60 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $830.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

