Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $830.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

