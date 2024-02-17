Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Shoe Carnival Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $830.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Carnival
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.