Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Increases By 6.6%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter.

ANNX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

