Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Increases By 8.7%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.80.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

