Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Increases By 6.7%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

FULT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

