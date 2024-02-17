Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expands By 6.6%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $366.92 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

