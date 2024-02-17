Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expands By 6.6%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $366.92 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.