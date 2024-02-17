Short Interest in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rises By 6.8%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICUI. CL King began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

