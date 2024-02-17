Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Rises By 9.8%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 133,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Integra Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integra Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Integra Resources by 362.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.