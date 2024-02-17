Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Increases By 12.1%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,227.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $241,181. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

