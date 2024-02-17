Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Drops By 7.5%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.2 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

