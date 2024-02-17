Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expands By 8.8%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

