Short Interest in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Rises By 9.3%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $113.59.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,275,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,275,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,290 shares of company stock worth $7,918,642. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

