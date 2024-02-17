Short Interest in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Declines By 7.7%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 21,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Redfin by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Redfin by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

