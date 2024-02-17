Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Decreases By 7.4%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -95.52%.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 71.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Get Our Latest Report on RWT

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.