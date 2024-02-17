Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Decreases By 7.4%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:RWT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.
Redwood Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -95.52%.
Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Read More
