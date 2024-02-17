Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Grows By 7.4%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,237,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $4.68 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

