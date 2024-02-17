Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Grows By 7.4%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $4.68 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.
