Short Interest in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Drops By 10.1%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.