Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Decreases By 7.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 27,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,513,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,429,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after acquiring an additional 561,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

