Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Decreases By 7.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 27,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.
Shares of TAL stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
