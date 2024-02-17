Short Interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Declines By 10.5%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,210,000 after buying an additional 241,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,806,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. Twilio has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

