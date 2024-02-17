Short Interest in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expands By 8.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 18,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.5 %

X stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

