Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Decreases By 9.9%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VOC Energy Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
VOC opened at $7.15 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.
VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
