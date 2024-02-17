Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Decreases By 9.9%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

VOC opened at $7.15 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

