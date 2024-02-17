Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Declines By 10.4%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Shares of WHG opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 350,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

