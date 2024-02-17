Short Interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Expands By 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 18.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 588,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 54.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Price Performance

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.43 million during the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

