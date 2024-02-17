Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,447,000 after buying an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,265,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

