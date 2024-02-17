Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,565,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,072. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

