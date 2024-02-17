Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Price Performance

GFF opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Griffon

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

