Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 11,100 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $142,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,341.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $142,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,341.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,318 shares of company stock worth $4,460,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

