Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 4,900 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.