Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $14,044,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,493,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,375,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,461,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $134.63 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

