Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,437 shares of company stock worth $11,508,302 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

