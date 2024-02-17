Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atrion were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atrion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atrion by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $352.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.85 and a 200 day moving average of $386.45. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $274.98 and a 52 week high of $695.00. The company has a market cap of $619.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Preston G. Athey bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

