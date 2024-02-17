Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,324 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,423,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 981,153 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently -166.65%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

