Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Veradigm by 652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 210,137 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veradigm by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Veradigm by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Veradigm stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

