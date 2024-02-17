Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

