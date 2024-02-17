Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Magnite were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

About Magnite



Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

