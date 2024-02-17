Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $69,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.05 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.