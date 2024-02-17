Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $69,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CarGurus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.05 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus
CarGurus Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CarGurus
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.