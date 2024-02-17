Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

PDFS opened at $35.07 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

