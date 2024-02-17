Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $306,000 Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 818,262 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,271,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,509,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after buying an additional 1,055,556 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

