Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $338,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CTS were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CTS by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. CTS Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

