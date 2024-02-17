Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $434,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

WGO opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

