Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $506,000 Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,360 shares of company stock worth $15,596,383. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

