Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $514,000 Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Greif were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.