Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $546,000 Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 2.1 %

KFY stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

