Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $602,000 Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TME. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.