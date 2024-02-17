Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of SLVM opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

