Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $321,000 in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Morphic by 106.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of MORF opened at $37.68 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

Insider Activity

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $123,952.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 142,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $633,067.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

