Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $324,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

HOOD stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

