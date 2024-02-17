Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after buying an additional 3,187,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 621,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 13.9 %

PACB opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

