Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $253,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
