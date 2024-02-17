Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $253,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

