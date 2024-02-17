Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $284,000 Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 379.9% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $86.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

